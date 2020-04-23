OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 pandemic is having the harshest impact on Ottawa's long-term care facilities, with 72 per cent of all deaths recorded to date.

There have been 32 deaths in Ottawa linked to COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed March 11. Twenty-three of those deaths have been in long-term care facilities.

In Ottawa Public Health's epidemiological report Wednesday, seven new deaths were confirmed and six of them were at the Montfort Long-term Care Centre, which has now recorded 11 deaths from COVID-19. Forty-two residents and six staff members at the home have tested positive since April 8.

The Montfort LTC Centre is run by Revera Living, which also operates other homes in the region hit hard by COVID-19, including Carlingview Manor, which has seen 45 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths since April 7, and the Stoneridge Manor home in Carleton Place.

Speaking at City Council Wednesday, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said up to 30 per cent of all of Ottawa's long-term care homes have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks. There are outbreaks at 19 health-care institutions so far, according to the latest data from Ottawa Public Health. Six outbreaks have been declared resolved.

Dr. Etches commended the staff at long-term care and retirement homes, noting a majority of them in Ottawa haven't had outbreaks yet. Retirement homes, in particular, have fared better than long-term care facilities.

"In both cases, it is the majority of homes that have managed to prevent spread of infection," Dr. Etches said. "I want to commend the teams that are working hard to continue to try and prevent outbreaks and then control them."

On Wednesday, the Province of Ontario announced a plan to bring in aid from the Canadian military to assist with outbreaks at some of the worst-hit long-term care homes.

Premier Doug Ford did not specify exactly which homes will be receiving the military assistance, but Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton said that crews will be deployed to facilities in the “greatest need.”

Dr. Etches also praised the province's efforts to assist in long-term care facilities. Her comments were made before the announcement of military aid, but she said there has been "excellent collaboration" between health-care partners in the region.

"Long-term care homes are in the highest need due to the nature of the people they serve," she said.

19 outbreaks

Here is the latest data from Ottawa Public Health on the status of each institutional outbreak they're monitoring, as of April 21, 2020. Outbreaks are considered "facility-wide" unless otherwise stated.

Barrhaven Manor

Outbreak declared April 17

Cases: 1 staff member, 0 residents

Deaths: 0

Carlingview Manor

Outbreak declared April 7

Cases: 38 residents, 7 staff members

Deaths: 3 residents

Cité Parkway

Outbreak declared April 12

Cases: 1 staff member, 0 residents

Deaths: 0

Elisabeth Bruyère Residence

Outbreak declared April 16

Cases: 1 staff member, 0 residents

Deaths: 0

Garden Terrace

Outbreak declared March 27

Cases: 1 resident, 1 staff member

Deaths: 0

Garry J. Armstrong – dementia ward

Outbreak declared April 20

Cases: 1 staff member, 0 residents

Deaths: 0

Laurier Manor

Outbreak declared April 12

Cases: 38 residents, 5 staff members

Deaths: 0

Madonna Care Community

Outbreak declared April 5

Cases: 32 residents, 4 staff members

Deaths: 3 residents

Maison Acceuil-Sagesse

Outbreak declared April 17

Cases: 2 residents, 0 staff

Deaths: 0

Manoir Marochel

Outbreak declared April 5

Cases: 8 residents, 3 staff members

Deaths: 0

Maplewood Retirement Community

Outbreak declared March 28

Cases: 9 residents, 5 staff members

Deaths: 0

Montfort Long-term Care Centre

Outbreak declared April 8

Cases: 42 residents, 6 staff members

Deaths: 11 residents

Perley & Rideau Veterans' Health Centre – Ottawa Building

Outbreak declared April 15

Cases: 6 residents, 0 staff members

Deaths: 0

Promenade

Outbreak declared March 26

Cases: 11 residents, 1 staff member

Deaths: 4 residents

St. Louis Residence

Outbreak declared N/A

Cases: 1 staff member, 0 residents

Deaths: 0

Starwood

Outbreak declared April 9

Cases: 4 staff members, 0 residents

Deaths: 0

The Ottawa Hospital General Campus – 5 West/BMT

Outbreak declared April 5

Cases: 6 patients, 3 staff members

Deaths: 1 patient

University of Ottawa Heart Institute – H5

Outbreak declared April 17

Cases: 2 patients, 0 staff members

Deaths: 1 patient

Villa Marconi

Outbreak declared April 10

Cases: 1 staff member, 0 residents

Deaths: 0

Three outbreaks in wards of the Montfort Hospital, one outbreak in the A Five B Five AMA section of the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, and outbreaks at the Park Place and Waterford Residence homes have been declared resolved. Each involved a single case and no one invovled in those outbreaks has died.