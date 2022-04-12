Mix of sun and cloud and warm on Tuesday, rain on the way

People get outside on a sunny day in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 7, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) People get outside on a sunny day in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 7, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina