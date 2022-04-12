Mix of sun and cloud and warm on Tuesday, rain on the way

It will be warm spring day in Ottawa on Tuesday and temperatures will be well above the seasonal average for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 17 C.

There may be a few showers this morning but skies will clear early in the day. A few clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.

It will be a rainy day in Ottawa tomorrow – showers will begin tomorrow afternoon and the rain will continue into the evening. Wednesday’s forecast high is 12 C with an overnight low of 9 C.

Expect periods of rain throughout the day on Wednesday and a high of 16 C.