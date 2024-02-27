OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Missing woman located, Ottawa police say

    The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa police say a missing 45-year-old woman has been located.

    Police said in a news release that she had last been heard from on Tuesday.

    In an updated Wednesday, officers said she had been located.

    Since she's been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed her name and photo from this article.

