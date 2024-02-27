Missing woman located, Ottawa police say
Ottawa police say a missing 45-year-old woman has been located.
Police said in a news release that she had last been heard from on Tuesday.
In an updated Wednesday, officers said she had been located.
Since she's been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed her name and photo from this article.
FLASH FREEZE WARNING
FLASH FREEZE WARNING The warmest February day in Ottawa history, temperatures to drop 14 degrees this afternoon
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
House passes motion calling on Trudeau to recoup ArriveCan funds
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
BREAKING Comedian Richard Lewis, who recently starred on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' dies at 76
Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname 'The Prince of Pain,' has died. He was 76.
BREAKING NDP MP Daniel Blaikie resigning House seat to work with Manitoba premier
Manitoba NDP MP Daniel Blaikie announced Wednesday he will be stepping down to become Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew's senior advisor on intergovernmental affairs.
Anti-vaccine sentiments growing among Canadian parents since 2019: survey
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) shows that opposition to mandatory childhood vaccination in Canada has risen substantially since 2019 to nearly two in five Canadians from one quarter, with 17 per cent of surveyed parents with children under age 18 indicating they were “really against” vaccinating their children.
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
Gary Sinise's son, Mac Sinise, dies aged 33
Mac Sinise, the son of 'Forrest Gump' actor Gary Sinise, has died at the age of 33 following a long illness with a rare form of cancer, his family has announced.
Mom who treated daughter's cancer with CBD oil instead of chemo, surgery gets 90 days in jail
At the start of the proceeding, Christina Dixon stood in court calm and composed but as it went on, she became emotional. The district attorney asked the judge for 19 months in jail but instead, she was sentenced to 90 days in jail and supervised probation.
Another measles case confirmed in Ont. child who recently returned from Europe
Another child has been diagnosed with measles after travelling to Europe. Officials warn that there may have been exposure on a flight into Pearson airport, as well as hospitals in Brantford and Hamilton.
N.S. police clarify last known location of woman and three-year-old boy found dead
Police in Nova Scotia have issued a clarification about the last known location of a 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were found dead on Tuesday.
Parts of the Maritimes to see up to 100 mm of rain, 90 km/h wind gusts into Thursday
The Maritimes is in store for more rain and stronger winds Wednesday evening into Thursday.
'They did a lot of damage': Boys and girls club vehicles vandalized
The staff at Boys and Girls Club (BGC) in Riverview, N.B., have been scrambling all week long after it was discovered all three of their vehicles were vandalized over the weekend.
Court upholds life sentence for Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands
A court has upheld the life sentence for Christopher Husbands, who shot and killed two people and wounded several others at the Eaton Centre in 2012.
Doug Ford defends appointing gun manufacturer lobbyist to committee that picks judges
Ontario’s official opposition is calling on the Doug Ford government to reverse appointments made to a committee that recommends judges after it was discovered they were also registered lobbyists.
Wicked, wild weather heads to Montreal following record-breaking warmth
After two days of record-breaking temperatures, Montrealers should brace for some wild weather.
2 young men arrested after alleged extortion attempt, shootings: Montreal police
Two men in their 20s were arrested Wednesday in Montreal and Laval in relation to an attempted extortion after gunshots were fired at a home and a workplace in recent months, police say.
Judge authorizes class-action suit against telecom companies over unlocking fees
A law firm in Montreal is suing the biggest cell phone companies in Canada, alleging they ripped customers off with an 'abusive' fee to unlock phones.
Sault man charged after police seize lifelike, child-size sex dolls
A 38-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is charged with possession of child pornography after a search of a home revealed lifelike, child-sized sex dolls, police say.
Sudbury murderer makes court appearance on new sex assault charges
The man convicted of murdering a Sudbury woman in 1998 appeared in court by video from prison Wednesday morning.
Sudbury cop killer out on day parole has died
One of two men who have been serving time since killing a Sudbury police officer in 1993 has died, Correctional Service Canada says.
Charges laid after another report of vehicle hitting a home
Police responded to the scene in the area of Highbury Avenue north and Eastman Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after a homeowner called 9-1-1 to report a vehicle hit their house.
East London home struck by stolen vehicle
There were some scary moments for families in an east London neighbourhood Tuesday evening after a stolen van ripped through East Lions Park and crashed into multiple houses.
NDP MP Daniel Blaikie resigns
NDP MP Daniel Blaikie has announced his resignation.
City of Brandon selling property for $1
The City of Brandon is selling a property for $1 in order to help with the city’s affordable housing and homelessness needs.
Village Salon Studios welcomes young entrepreneurs and newcomers
In the heart of The Exchange District, a building that once sat vacant for 25 years has become a stepping stone for business owners to launch their career in the beauty industry.
Why is Guelph getting new CCTV cameras?
Video surveillance cameras will soon be going up in downtown Guelph.
Shooting in Huntington Hills believed to be targeted, police say
A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting early Wednesday in the northeast community of Huntington Hills.
Bye-bye bus traps: Calgary ditches notorious traffic devices
Calgary will soon be rid of all its bus traps.
National Music Centre accepting applications for artist-in-residence program
The National Music Centre in Calgary is looking for a 2024 artist in residence.
Nurses, doctors leaving rural Sask. in high numbers: report
New data is highlighting the difficulty of retaining healthcare workers in rural Saskatchewan as more doctors and nurses continue to leave the province.
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
Edmonton police charge man with 43 offences related to manufacturing 3D-printed firearms
Police have charged an Edmonton man with several firearms offences as part of a national investigation into 3D-printed guns.
Arrest made in connection with fatal hit-and-run during RCMP chase
Police arrested someone Tuesday evening in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred during a police chase in Beaumont on Saturday.
Vancouver's brand-new, $1.8-million fire truck sidelined by leak
Vancouver's brand-new, $1.8-million fire truck was in service for less than a month before it was sidelined for repairs.
West Vancouver mayor banned from practising law for at least 2 years after admitting to misconduct
The mayor of West Vancouver has been banned from practising law for two years after admitting to three instances of professional misconduct.
Public warning issued after youth allegedly sexually assaulted in North Vancouver park
Mounties issued a public warning Wednesday after a male youth was allegedly sexually assaulted in a North Vancouver park restroom late last week.
SHA disposing of large quantity of personal protective equipment supplied during pandemic
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is disposing of a large quantity of personal protective equipment (PPE) which was supplied by the federal government during the pandemic.
Sask. man among leap year babies celebrating with Caribbean birthday cruise
When your birthday is only on the calendar every four years, it's understandable you would want to make every one count.
University of Regina's Jade Belmore named Canada West Player of the Year
University of Regina athlete, Jade Belmore, was named the 2024 Canada West Women's Basketball Player of the Year last week.