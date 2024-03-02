OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Missing woman in Alfred, Ont. found safe

    CTV News file image. CTV News file image.
    The Ontario Provincial Police says the woman who went missing Saturday morning in Alfred, Ont. has been found safe.

    Since she's been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed her name and photo from this article.

