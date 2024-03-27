OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Missing woman, 55, found safe

    The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in winter. (CTV News Ottawa) The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in winter. (CTV News Ottawa)
    The Ottawa Police Service says a woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been located safe and sound.

    Since she has been located, CTV News Ottawa has removed her name and photo from this article. 

     

     

     

      

