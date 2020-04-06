ARNPRIOR, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 62-year-old man.

Timothy Gardnier was last seen in Arnprior, Ont., Saturday, April 4, at around 2 p.m., as he was leaving the local Canadian Tire store.

He's described as a white man, bald, about 5'8" tall, and weighing approximately 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown suede coat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.