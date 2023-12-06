OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Missing Sharbot Lake, Ont. man found dead

    Kevin Camilleri, 59, was reported missing on Nov. 16. (X/OPP) Kevin Camilleri, 59, was reported missing on Nov. 16. (X/OPP)

    Ontario Provincial Police have found the deceased body of a Sharbot Lake, Ont. man who had not been seen since Nov. 9.

    An investigation by OPP started on Nov. 16, after Kevin Camilleri, 59, was reported missing.

    In a press release on Wednesday, the OPP's Frontenac Detachment Crime Unit with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team say they located his body.

    It was announced on Saturday that Sebastian Johnston, 29, from Central Frontenac Township has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with the case.

    The suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Kingston on Dec. 7.

    The investigation continues under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

    Anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at Crime Stoppers.

    Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

