Ottawa police are asking for help locating a missing 39-year old Ottawa man. Dale Southwind was last seen on November 23rd in the 1100 block of Carling Avenue.

Police say there are concerns both for his safety and the safety of others.

Southwind is described as an indigenous male, 6’1”, 240 pounds. He is of medium build, with black hair, clean shaven and wearing black glasses. He is known to frequent the area around Algonquin College as well as the City of Pembroke.

If you have any information about Southwind’s current whereabouts please contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have other information that could assist investigators you’re asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit of the Ottawa Police during regular business hours at 613-236-1222 ext. 2355