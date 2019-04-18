

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Police confirm they have found the body of a man who had been missing since mid-February.

Ian Lambert, 45, disappeared February 16 after leaving a house party in the Plateau sector. There were reports he had been seen crossing the Champlain Bridge into Ottawa that night and was also reportedly seen in Hintonburg February 17.

In a press release Thursday, Gatineau Police said they received a call from a citizen at around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, from a bike path in Aylmer, where a body was found.

Police confirmed it was Lambert.

The scene remains cordoned off for an investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Montreal.

Police say, however, out of respect for Mr. Lambert’s family, no other information will be released.