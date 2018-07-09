Minor injuries in tractor trailer crash on Hwy 7
A section of Highway 7 was closed after a tractor trailer hit a barrier in a construction zone July 9, 2018 (James O'Grady)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 10:36AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a tractor trailer was able to walk away with only minor injuries after an early morning crash west of Perth.
Officers were called to a stretch of Hwy. 7 between Zealand Rd. and Maberly-Elphin Rd. at around 6:00 a.m. Monday.
Police say the eastbound tractor trailer was blocking the highway after colliding with a barrier in a construction zone. The truck was carrying some frozen food and posed no hazard, police say, however the Ministry of the Environment has been notified of a fuel spill.
OPP say in a news release the highway is not expected to reopen in the area until at least 1:00 p.m. Monday.
ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 7 remains CLOSED in both directions between Zealand Rd and County Rd 36 #SharbotLake - Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/72klLkWuI9— OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) July 9, 2018