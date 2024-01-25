Military police investigating theft of $50K worth of coins from CFB Kingston post office

The Kingston Military Police are investigating the theft of valuable silver and gold coins from the Canadian Forces Base post office in Kingston, Ont.

Five packages containing $50,000 worth of coins were dropped off at the post office around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Police say approximately 15 minutes later, a man carrying a blue and black foldable cart entered the post office to pickup the packages.

"The subject identified himself as the owner of the packages and provided a fake Ontario's driver's license bearing the true owner's name," police said.

Police did not know about the theft until the actual owner of the packages entered the office on Jan. 18 to pick up the packages.

"The true owner of the packages attended the post office with the five package slips left in their mailbox and was advised that the packages were picked up the day prior," police add.

The suspect is described as French-speaking and five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine tall. At the time the theft occurred, he was wearing sweatpants and a hoodie, as well as a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kingston Military Police at 613-541-5010 ext. 5676.