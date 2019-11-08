Military member charged with sexual assault
A Canadian flag sits on a member of the Canadian Armed Forces in this file photo. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 4:24PM EST
Sexual assault charges have been laid against a military member in Petawawa.
The Canadian forces national investigation service says it began an investigation earlier this month after receiving a complaint stemming from an incident on Halloween.
Corproal Kyle Smith with the Canadian Special Operations Regiment has been charged with sexual assault, assault, unauthorized possession of ammunition and not storing weapons properly.