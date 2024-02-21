Mild temperatures in Ottawa making a come back Wednesday

The higher than normal temperatures are making a come back on Wednesday with a forecasted high of 4 C in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds this Wednesday. It’s going to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight -- with a low of 0 C.

Temperatures will go up even more on Thursday to reach a high of 7 C.

A high of 4 C is in the forecast for Friday.

Staring of Friday night, temperatures will start dropping to reach a low of -19 C.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.