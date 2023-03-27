Mild, sunny start to the work week in Ottawa

It will be a mild start to the last week of March in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 4 C today.

The wind chill will make it feel more like -8 this morning.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop to -13 C overnight.

There will be similar weather in the capital tomorrow. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 3 C.

The wind chill will make it feel more like -12 in the morning. Skies will stay clear Tuesday evening and temperatures will fall to -9 C overnight.

On Wednesday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 6 C.