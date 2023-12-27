OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Mild, rainy final Wednesday of 2023 in the forecast for Ottawa

    Mild winter weather in Ottawa

    The stretch of mild weather will continue in Ottawa for the rest of the work week, but cold temperatures are expected to ring in 2024.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of plus 4 C on Wednesday and 5 C on Thursday, 10 degrees above the normal high for this time of year.

    It will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle or rain this morning. Periods of rain will begin this afternoon. High plus 4 C.

    Periods of rain or drizzle tonight. Low plus 3 C.

    Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle or rain. High plus 5 C.

    Cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries on Friday. High plus 2 C.

    Cold temperatures will arrive this weekend, with a high of minus 4 C on Saturday, minus 5 C on Sunday and minus 7 C on Monday.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy on Saturday and a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 5 C and a low of minus 14 C.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News