OTTAWA -- Two men from the Greater Toronto Area are facing drug and gun charges after police pulled them over on Highway 401 near Napanee.

Officers spotted a vehicle travelling unusually slowly on the highway on Friday around 5:30 p.m., OPP said in a news release.

Officers stopped the vehicle and spotted cannabis in plain view. They then searched the vehicle and found 13 grams of cocaine and a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen earlier this year.

Both men were arrested and taken into custody.

A 20-year-old man from Whitby and a 19-year-old from Scarborough are facing drug and gun charges. They were due to appear in Napanee court on Monday for a bail hearing.