Men charged after police find gun, drugs in Highway 401 traffic stop
Published Monday, March 22, 2021 2:09PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Two men from the Greater Toronto Area are facing drug and gun charges after police pulled them over on Highway 401 near Napanee.
Officers spotted a vehicle travelling unusually slowly on the highway on Friday around 5:30 p.m., OPP said in a news release.
Officers stopped the vehicle and spotted cannabis in plain view. They then searched the vehicle and found 13 grams of cocaine and a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen earlier this year.
Both men were arrested and taken into custody.
A 20-year-old man from Whitby and a 19-year-old from Scarborough are facing drug and gun charges. They were due to appear in Napanee court on Monday for a bail hearing.