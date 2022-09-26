Meet the candidates in Ward 7 – Bay

Bay

There are three candidates running for councillor in the west Ottawa ward of Bay, including incumbent Theresa Kavanagh. The ward north of Hwy. 417 includes Britannia, Bayshore and Crystal Beach.

2018 municipal election voter turnout: 41.63 per cent

Projected 2022 population: 51,906

Projected 2026 population: 53,206

CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform,while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).

Othman Alhusain

Political experience: n/a

Professional experience:

Electrical Engineer and University Professor.

Has extensive experience in urban planning, planning and city administration.

Has extensive experience in planning, execution, and management of big infrastructure projects like the LRT system.

Has extensive experience, spanning 30 years, in applying remote sensing and GIS technologies in infrastructure project planning.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 25 years

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Deschenes Rapids Lookout, Britannia Park and Beach, and Parliament Hill.

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:

I will work hard to reach the goal of having well thought, well-planned, well-vetted, and responsibly awarded and financed infrastructure projects.

Regarding Infrastructure and major transportation projects, I will exert maximum efforts to rectify the incredible operational faults and disappointing designs, construction, and poor fixture of the LRT system, and to learn a lesson and avoid as much as possible the execution errors in future extensions.

New and renovation infrastructure projects in our Ward and City are taking ages to complete where our streets are turned upside-down, and our transportation system is disrupted, all this is causing us a lot of discomfort, delays, and disruption. I will strive to shorten the execution periods of such projects.

I will strive to give citizens residing in Ward 7 - Bay Ward and their civil associations' greater say in any development and/or project happening in our Bay Ward.

Rent is becoming increasingly hard to come by, not only for low-income people, but also for people who are earning medium income; I will support affordable housing initiatives and seek a freeze on rent increase.

I will not support a property tax increase.

I support long-term care, and all initiatives that serve the interests of seniors.

I will support all outdoor and recreational initiatives, and timely maintenance of such facilities.

I will support reasonable intensification, after thorough consultation with the community.

I support safe zones, especially around schools. Nonetheless, noise in Bay Ward and City is getting unbearable; I support all noise reduction initiatives.

I support initiatives to have thriving businesses on our main streets, while not disturbing the quiescence of the populated neighborhoods.

Political experience: Was a student advisor to former Education Minister Leona Dombrowsky

Professional experience: Currently working in the buying division of an international wholesaler managing a high dollar, high volume portfolio across 62 locations.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? Ottawa born and raised and proud of it

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Ottawa is a stunning city with many beautiful landmarks to experience, I would have to say my absolute favourite would be our Canadian War Museum, The history, the exhibits and the stories in that place are absolutely incredible and something everyone should experience. It makes you truly proud to be a Canadian when you get to experience all that the War Museum has to offer.

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer: I will fight for affordable housing to ensure everyone has a roof over their head and doesn’t have to sacrifice putting food on the table to do so, I will fight for affordable AND reliable transit. We are the capital of this great nation and we need to ensure that we have a world-class transit system that allows our residents and our guests to get from point A to point B in a reasonable amount of time without spending an arm and a leg. I will also fight for transparency and cooperation at city hall. We cannot move forward as a successful and incredible city if we do not work together and if we do not ensure that ALL residents have their voices heard. I may be young but I have the passion and I have the fight in me to make this ward and make this city a better place!

Political experience: I have served 4 years on City Council and previous to that I was elected for two terms (eight years) as the Ottawa Carleton District Public School Board Trustee for Bay Ward.

Professional experience: Previous to City Council I worked on Parliament Hill working with MPs as a Logistics Officer, Committee Coordinator and before that as an MP’s Assistant.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? I have lived in Ottawa for over forty years where I have raised my two sons.

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? One of my favourite landmarks is the Ottawa River with such beautiful locations as Britannia Park with magnificent sunsets and the biodiversity of nearby Mud Lake. I love the natural beauty that Ottawa has to offer right here in the city.

Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: