Meet the candidates in Ward 14 - Somerset

Somerset

There are three candidates running for councillor in the ward that includes Centretown, Chinatown and Little Italy. Coun. Catherine McKenney is not seeking re-election as councillor in the ward.

2018 municipal election voter turnout: 39.1 per cent

Projected 2022 population: 48,587

Projected 2026 population: 51,438

CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform, while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).

Political experience: Campaign Manager, Policy Advisor

Professional experience: Contact Instructor at Carleton University, Proposal Writer for S.i. Systems

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 35 Years

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Parliament Hill

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer: My platform for Somerset Ward includes fixing our cracked and crumbling sidewalks, developing more reliable and frequent transit on local bus routes, revitalizing our downtown core to make it more livable and vibrant, and working with residents and community groups to create safer streets and parks throughout our community.

Political/Professional experience:

I run Russell & Team Inc. - a politically agnostic strategy and campaign management firm right here in Somerset Ward. I have run 30+ campaigns across Canada, and the United States, for 9 political parties. I currently serve as the Vice-President of the Ottawa-Vanier Federal Liberal Association, however I am on leave during the campaign.

My Professional and Political Experience are intertwined, and I couldn't be more thankful, I have spent my life working to help dreamers become doers, and it couldn't be more rewarding.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? It has been just about 15 months, I grew up on the west-coast, just outside Vancouver and have fallen in love with Ottawa, and the endless opportunities our city offers!

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? I also dabble in writing, and have my first memoir coming out shortly after the campaign is over "Brandon Russell, Life of a 21 year old Fixer" and I have absolutely loved writing on the trail below Parliament on the river, it I like an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, and brings me back to my small town roots.

Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer:

My platform can be described in one word - people. To give a little more context Somerset Ward is the future of Canadian Politics. We have a population 10 years younger on average than Canada, and more forward thinking/educated than ever before.

Political experience: A Somerset Ward resident for 12 years, Ariel Troster is an advocate and professional communicator with a track record of taking action and getting results. She worked in the non-profit and labour sectors for more than 20 years, including the last five at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

As a volunteer, Ariel has helped sponsor and support refugees and asylum seekers, learning first-hand how hard it can be to find affordable housing and mental health resources in our city. She also helped hundreds of people book vaccine appointments over the last two years and has been involved in LGBTQ+ activism for more than 20 years. Ariel has also been a member of the board of directors of Egale Canada, Rainbow Haven, the Ten Oaks Project and the Ottawa Dyke March.

During the pandemic, she has been a frequent commentator on both TV and radio, largely focusing on the need for safe schools and the impacts of the February convoy occupation on residents in downtown Ottawa.

Professional experience: More than 20 years as a communications and policy specialist at organizations including The Council of Canadian, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 18 years

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? The Chinatown arch on Somerset West

Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: If we take care of the most vulnerable in our community, we build a stronger city for everyone. We can move beyond fixing what's broken and dream of a city where housing is affordable, transit is reliable, and our public spaces are inviting and fun. A better city is possible.