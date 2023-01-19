McKenney launches new national non-profit to build better cities

Former Ottawa councillor Catherine McKenney is launching a new organization to help build better cities.

McKenney announced Thursday the launch of a new national non-profit called CitySHAPES.

"At CitySHAPES, we will help engaged residents and cities spark and implement the change they need to become healthier, greener, and more vibrant cities where everyone can thrive," McKenney said in a statement.

CitySHAPES is co-founded by McKenney and Neil Saravanamuttoo, a former chief economist of the G20 Global Infrastructure Hub. The team of advisers includes former senior economic adviser to the prime minister and two Ministers of Finance Tyler Meredith and Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, executive director of the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity.

CitySHAPES plans to lead groundbreaking advocacy, policy and community engagement to spark change and build better cities in Canada. The key priorities for the new non-profit include advocating for climate action, active transportation, transit, and housing and homelessness.

“We have heard your excitement for building better cities, and we’re ready to continue this work together," McKenney said. "To bring our vision to life, CitySHAPES is currently seeking partnerships, funding, and donations."