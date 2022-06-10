Mayor Watson says city staff 'satisfied' LRT system was substantially complete and ready for launch
Mayor Jim Watson says city staff gave the green light for the city of Ottawa to launch the $2.1 billion light rail transit system in the summer of 2019.
The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry released the transcripts of 87 witness interviews on Friday ahead of the start of public hearings on Monday. The commission spoke with several officials from the city of Ottawa, Rideau Transit Group, Rideau Transit Maintenance and Alstom.
During his three hours of testimony and opening statements on April 28, Watson said he had concerns with the construction delays and the restarts during pre-launch testing, but staff "were satisfied" they could accept the system as "substantially complete and start revenue service."
"Ultimately, when they came to me with the final decision that they were ready to go with RSA I think in August of that year, I wanted to make sure that – a hundred per cent sure that they were satisfied that the system we were getting was going to be safe and secure and reliable," Watson said. "Staff assured me that was the case."
Watson told the inquiry he was "not an expert in running a train system", and relied on the professional expertise of staff and consultants during the construction and launch of the system.
Ottawa's LRT system was handed over to the city on Aug. 30, 2019, and launched for the public on Sept. 14.
Former OC Transpo general manager John Manconi told the commission that all the issues with the LRT system did not occur during trial running.
Manconi oversaw the launch of the Confederation Line. The commission's lawyer asked Manconi if any of the city's experts raised concerns with him heading into the launch about the demands on the Rideau Transit Maintenance team and their ability to meet the demands.
"Again, there was a general concern about consistency and the ability to manage the system and run it and maintain it," Manconi said during his interview on May 2. "But in terms of the competing demands about they are building trains and maintaining trains, none that I recollect in terms of it being a major barrier to success."
Manconi told the inquiry the city had a panel of 40 experts to help develop the oversight of the system.
"The City did -- exceeded what it theoretically and technically and contractually could have and should have done," Manconi said. "My view is we have a maintainer that either grossly underestimated or for whatever reason fell short of staying on top of maintaining the integrated system of a complicated railroad."
Former Rideau Transit Group executive Peter Lauch told the commission that RTG has envisioned a soft launch for the system before to build up reliability, but the idea was shot down by Manconi.
"It meant instead of, you know, launching the full fleet of vehicles, a reduced -- sort of a reduced 16 number of vehicles, maybe, you know, even a shorter time," Lauch said.
"You know, instead of running until 1:00 o'clock every morning, maybe pulling it back to 12:00 or even 11:00, just because that would give you more time for maintenance."
Launh admitted during his interview there was "always pressure" to complete the LRT system, and was asked if there was political pressure to hit the 2019 launch.
"There probably was because I mean, you know, a huge advertising campaign and a lot of commitments, and it is important, you know, the politician doesn't want to lose face," Launch said. "So I mean, that might have led into it, but as I said, I mean, it did not take 6 away from all the peripheral systems, all the support systems. I mean, if we failed the safety issue, 9 if we failed something, we wouldn't have passed."
The public inquiry will hold public hearings from June 13 to July 8 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The hearings will be held at the University of Ottawa's Faculty of Law, and will be broadcast on Rogers TV.
Forty-one witnesses are scheduled to testify, including Watson, Manconi, city manager Steve Kanellakos and officials from RTM and Alstom.
To read the transcripts, visit the Ottawa LRT Public Inquiry website.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Canada to welcome just 4,000 additional migrants from Americas by 2028: White House
The White House has released details of Canada's contribution to a hemispheric effort at the Summit of the Americas to ease the pressure caused by irregular migration.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Half a million passengers faced delays on international flights at Pearson in May
Nearly half a million passengers were held up after arriving aboard international flights at Toronto's Pearson airport last month. Scenes of endless security and customs queues at large Canadian airports have played out all spring, with peak travel season still weeks away.
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
Planning for papal visit to Canada continues as Pope Francis cancels Africa trip
Plans continue to move forward for Pope Francis's visit to Canada, even as the pontiff cancels a planned trip to Africa on doctors' orders.
Quebec sword attacker sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 25 years
The man found guilty of using a sword to murder and maim in Quebec City's historic district on Halloween 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaint
A Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
Toronto
-
Half a million passengers faced delays on international flights at Pearson in May
Nearly half a million passengers were held up after arriving aboard international flights at Toronto's Pearson airport last month. Scenes of endless security and customs queues at large Canadian airports have played out all spring, with peak travel season still weeks away.
-
Ontario driver fined after police spot fake licence plate
A Hamilton, Ont. driver has been fined after allegedly using a fake licence plate that appears as though it was hand drawn.
-
Ontario records 20 per cent week-over week decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ontario is reporting a 20 per cent week-over-week decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations as most public health indicators continue to improve heading into the summer.
Montreal
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Quebec sword attacker sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 25 years
The man found guilty of using a sword to murder and maim in Quebec City's historic district on Halloween 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
-
Quebec announces tax incentives for first-time homebuyers
Quebec wants to facilitate first-time homeownership with new tax incentives announced Thursday by Finance Minister Eric Girard.
Northern Ontario
-
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
-
Vale completes prefeasibility study on new nickel sulphate project
Canadian mining giant Vale has completed an important milestone in the proposed nickel sulphate project expanding into Quebec.
-
Ontario doctor who charged for tests he didn't do may still keep the money
Ontario's physician watchdog has come down as hard as it can on a doctor who it found billed the province's public medical system for tens of thousands of tests he didn't do, but the maximum penalty doesn't come close to the money he took.
London
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
-
Extortion and arson charges laid after incidents at North London home
A string of incidents at a London home has led to charges for two people, according to police.
-
Photos released of home invasion suspects
OPP have released photos of two suspects after a home invasion in Southwold Township.
Winnipeg
-
'It grew beyond its community roots': Osborne Village cancels Canada Day Street Festival
There will be no street festival in Osborne Village this Canada Day.
-
Three teens charged after school field assault: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenage girl was kicked in the head and assaulted by a group of people in a school field on Thursday night.
-
Manitoba’s post-pandemic recovery: which sectors are still feeling the effects of COVID
Manitoba’s workforce shrank slightly in May, the labour force losing 500 jobs, bucking a recent trend of economic gains following the removal of pandemic-related restrictions, according to new federal data.
Kitchener
-
Ontario gas prices expected to set new record this weekend
Gas prices are once again on the cusp of hitting a new all-time high in Ontario, with the current record of 214.9 cents per litre expected to be eclipsed this weekend.
-
16-year-old arrested in connection to string of robberies in Waterloo Region
Police have arrested one of three suspects wanted in a string of recent violent robberies in Waterloo Region.
-
Kitchener man charged after hit-and-run with teen cyclist
An 85-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after a 15-year-old cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Highway 89, east of Mount Forest.
Calgary
-
'Alberta is back': Unemployment rate drops in May, sitting at 5.3 per cent
Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, dropping to the lowest May rate the province has seen since 2014.
-
September sentencing date for Calgary man who killed girlfriend and her daughter
A man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend and was eventually convicted of killing her young daughter is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
-
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle house blaze
Smoke filled a Saskatoon neighbourhood Friday morning as firefighters battled a home fire.
-
Food delivery driver charged in Prince Albert Arby's manager's death granted bail
The wife of a Prince Albert restaurant manager says his life was cut short on May 18 when he was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Prince Albert's Arby’s restaurant.
-
Sask. mom says province isn't offering therapy that could save son's sight
A Saskatoon mother is pushing for the Saskatchewan government to approve a treatment that would help save her six-year-old son’s vision.
Edmonton
-
Elks going back to 'square one' after dismal 2021 season: head coach
Chris Jones didn’t mince words when asked about the state of the Edmonton Elks as they attempt to recover from one of the worst seasons in franchise history — and a pre-season that hasn’t answered a lot of lingering questions about this team.
-
Planning for Pope's Canadian visit still moving 'forward,' despite Africa trip cancellation: officials
The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton says planning continues for Pope Francis' visit to Canada in July, despite the pontiff cancelling an upcoming trip to Africa because of knee issues.
-
'Alberta is back': Unemployment rate drops in May, sitting at 5.3 per cent
Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, dropping to the lowest May rate the province has seen since 2014.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries sailings both cancelled and reinstated this weekend
BC Ferries is cancelling a number of sailings this weekend due to staffing shortages.
-
Driver crashes through overpass guardrail, plunges toward Highway 1 below
Police say a driver is lucky to only have minor injuries after her car plummeted from an overpass, nearly landing on Highway 1 Thursday.
-
Full-scale search for boater near Vancouver suspended, now a missing persons case
The full-scale search for a boater who went missing in the waters south of West Vancouver has been suspended.
Regina
-
Regina man to be sentenced for two first-degree murder charges
A Regina man who was convicted of two first-degree murder charges is scheduled to receive his sentencing from a judge on Friday afternoon.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Hail buildup on Sask. highways creates hazards for drivers
A thunderstorm created challenges for drivers in southern Saskatchewan on Thursday, as hail piled up on the side of highways.
-
Regina Food Bank and schools partner to help curb food insecurity among children
With about 43 per cent of food bank users being children, the Regina Food Bank has partnered with eight schools around the Queen City to help curb food insecurity among kids.