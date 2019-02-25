

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





The manslaughter trial of Ottawa Police Constable Daniel Montsion resumed Monday after a lengthy break. The reinforced knuckle gloves that Montsion wore the day Abdirahman Abdi died were introduced as evidence.It's been three weeks since the Montsion trial broke after only 3 days of testimony; all over a piece of video that Montsion’s defence claimed had been "doctored”; video that the court has yet to see.

Today, Montsion's lawyer Michael Edelson said he hopes there were no more surprises as he headed into court today.

“We’ll find out,” he told CTV News. Asked what he was expecting, he answered, “The unexpected.”

Back on the stand was the SIU investigator David Robinson who was responsible for collecting evidence at the scene, photos and video and the clothing worn by both police Constables David Weir and Daniel Montsion, and Abdirahman Abdi as well.

Robinson was shown a pair of assault gloves worn by Montsion that summer day in 2016. He told Crown Attorney Philip Perlmutter that there were traces of "red material" on a couple of knuckles, along with red stains on Cst. David Weir's pants and shoes and multiple stains on the paving stones outside 55 Hilda Street.

It was this same witness, SIU investigator David Robinson, who collected that CCTV footage that is expected to be a centrepiece of this case for both the Crown and Defence. The trial continues on Tuesday.