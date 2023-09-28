Mandatory masking rules reinstated at hospitals in Kingston, Ont.

Patients, staff and visitors must now wear a mask in all public facing areas of Kingston General Hospital and Hotel Dieu Hospital in Kingston, Ont.

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre says that in response to rising COVID-19 prevalence in southeastern Ontario, it is reintroducing mandatory masking for patients, staff and visitors in all public facing areas, effective immediately.

Mandatory masking is also required in non-public facing departments where physical distancing between staff is not possible, such as clinical laboratories, shared offices or break rooms.

"We understand that these can be challenging decisions, however, we must ensure a safe environment for every person who comes here to receive care, work, volunteer, or learn," Dr. Gerald Evans, Medical Director of Infection Prevention & Control at KHSC, says.

The hospital says current regional data indicates the COVID-19 test positivity rate has jumped from 10 per cent to 21.5 per cent in the past 10 days.

There is no change to the family and visitor presence policy at the hospitals, allowing for two visitors at a patient's bedside at any time.

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get a shot of the updated COVID-19 vaccine and get the annual flu shot.