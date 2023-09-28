Mandatory masking rules reinstated at hospitals in Kingston, Ont.
Patients, staff and visitors must now wear a mask in all public facing areas of Kingston General Hospital and Hotel Dieu Hospital in Kingston, Ont.
The Kingston Health Sciences Centre says that in response to rising COVID-19 prevalence in southeastern Ontario, it is reintroducing mandatory masking for patients, staff and visitors in all public facing areas, effective immediately.
Mandatory masking is also required in non-public facing departments where physical distancing between staff is not possible, such as clinical laboratories, shared offices or break rooms.
"We understand that these can be challenging decisions, however, we must ensure a safe environment for every person who comes here to receive care, work, volunteer, or learn," Dr. Gerald Evans, Medical Director of Infection Prevention & Control at KHSC, says.
The hospital says current regional data indicates the COVID-19 test positivity rate has jumped from 10 per cent to 21.5 per cent in the past 10 days.
There is no change to the family and visitor presence policy at the hospitals, allowing for two visitors at a patient's bedside at any time.
The Kingston Health Sciences Centre is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get a shot of the updated COVID-19 vaccine and get the annual flu shot.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Judge grants injunction on Sask. pronoun policy in schools
A Regina King's Bench judge has issued an injunction, effectively pressing pause on Saskatchewan's new school pronoun policy.
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
Philadelphia Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark
A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.
Canada provides $2.5M in aid for humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh
Canada has provided $2.5 million in humanitarian aid for the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh region as Azerbaijan reclaims control over the breakaway region.
How the $68 million Gold Draw jackpot got up to its maximum
A winning lottery ticket always comes with some sort of prize, but this month it was revealed that not only had the Lotto 6/49 jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history, but that it was guaranteed to go to the next winning ticket. Here’s how that happened.
'In need of a critical rethink': Senate committee studying Canada's temporary foreign worker program
A Senate committee is studying Canada's temporary foreign workers program, which sees the country welcome thousands of workers from other countries over a period of time, filling key labour gaps.
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
Bank that handles Infowars money appears to be cutting ties with Alex Jones' company, lawyer says
A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' media company says a bank recently shut down the company's accounts, citing unauthorized transactions.
Health Canada approves Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant
Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to the use of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty's new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.
Atlantic
-
Sask., N.L. try to pluck health care workers from each other
Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are attempting to pilfer each other's health-care workers.
-
Nova Scotia to review freedom of information legislation after years of criticism
Nova Scotia's government is launching a review of its freedom of information legislation after years of criticism that the current system results in blacked-out government documents and a toothless review process.
-
Harvest moon tonight; Wildfire smoke clears through Weekend
Maritimers will be able to view a full harvest moon rising in the night sky on Thursday, with this being the last supermoon of 2023.
Toronto
-
Alleged car thieves seen entering homes in search of key fobs in new video
Police have released new video footage that shows a group of suspects gaining access to several York Region homes in an apparent attempt to find key fobs for vehicles parked outside.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Deadline extended for thousands of Toronto residents to sign up for online affordable housing portal
Roughly 33,000 Torontonians in need of affordable housing have been granted a reprieve after concerns were raised about people losing their spot on the rent-geared-to-income (RGI) wait list if they didn’t sign up for the city’s new online system by the end of the month.
Montreal
-
Northvolt to build $7B battery factory near Montreal, includes government money
Swedish manufacturer Northvolt says it will build a $7 billion gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries near Montreal that it claims will represent the largest private investment in Quebec's history.
-
Quebec man who allegedly threatened Legault, Trudeau facing weapons charge
A Quebec man who allegedly made threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault is facing a weapons charge.
-
Quebec rolling out COVID-19 vaccination campaign Oct. 2 for vulnerable groups
Quebec announced Thursday that a new vaccination campaign for the seasonal flu and COVID-19 will be rolled out on Oct. 2 for vulnerable people.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Garson man charged with impaired driving after crash in Lively
A 48-year-old Garson man has been charged with drug impaired driving after crashing his vehicle on Highway 17 in Lively on Thursday morning, police say.
-
Aggressive adult tries to force entry into North Bay school, assaults police officer
A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a frightening incident at a North Bay high school.
London
-
Pickup truck purchased weeks before fatal attack on London Muslim family
The Windsor jury heard new details on Thursday about items seized from the apartment of accused, Nathaniel Veltman.
-
'The heartache doesn’t go away’: Family marks 40th anniversary of teen’s murder
It has been 40 years since London, Ont. was shocked by the murder of a 17-year-old girl. Decades later, what happened to Donna Jean Awcock remains a mystery and a source of heartache for her family.
-
London Food Bank launches Thanksgiving drive as need soars to record highs
The London Food Bank has launched its 35th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. It comes as the demand grows faster than ever.
Winnipeg
-
Woman found dead in Winnipeg; homicide unit investigating
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Health care funding and COVID-19 inquiry among NDP election platform items
Manitoba New Democrats are promising a balanced budget, more money for health care, and an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic if they win Tuesday's provincial election.
-
Child rescued from Red River ‘moment away’ from going underwater: police
Winnipeg police say a six-year-old boy was close to going underwater in the Red River on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamilton man wanted for murder of Kitchener 18-year-old
Waterloo regional police have named a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue and arrested another person in connection to the shooting.
-
Kitchener cat rescue being displaced by high-rise development
The Kitchener Stray Cat Rescue is searching for a new home after finding out the building they are currently in is being turned into a high-rise apartment.
-
Shooting at McDonald's parking lot now being investigated as homicide
Waterloo regional police say a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.
Calgary
-
Charges of attempted murder, more laid in shooting outside YYC
Police have charged a man with attempted murder and more following a shooting outside Calgary International Airport on Wednesday.
-
Wall of Fame honouring past hockey scouts soon to be unveiled in Okotoks
Hockey scouts were out in full force on Wednesday at the Max Bell Centre, taking in day one of the AJHL showcase.
-
Tweet announcing trade of NBA superstar Damian Lillard to Milwaukee uses Calgary skyline as stand in
Calgary stood in for Metropolis in a couple of Superman flicks in the late 70s. It stood in for the end of the world in HBO's The Last of Us.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judge grants injunction on Sask. pronoun policy in schools
A Regina King's Bench judge has issued an injunction, effectively pressing pause on Saskatchewan's new school pronoun policy.
-
Charges stayed for Saskatoon police officers accused in dog bite incidents
The Crown has stayed the charges against a pair of Saskatoon police officers accused in two unrelated incidents involving police dogs.
-
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
Edmonton
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in death of Edmonton baby girl
A woman has been charged in the death of a baby girl last month.
-
Local $50M-lottery winner to travel Europe, buy Porsche
An Edmonton man won $50 million in a lottery draw earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
B.C. launching fall vaccination campaign for COVID, influenza on Oct. 10
B.C.'s public vaccination campaign for the fall respiratory illness season will begin Oct. 10, health officials announced Thursday.
-
Investigation launched after man shows up with gunshot wound at Surrey hospital: RCMP
Police in Surrey say they have launched an investigation after a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a local hospital Wednesday morning.
-
Nearly half a million dollars in stolen goods recovered in Prince George property theft blitz
Nearly half a million dollars worth of stolen goods have been recovered during a blitz targeting "prolific" property thieves in Prince George, according to Mounties.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judge grants injunction on Sask. pronoun policy in schools
A Regina King's Bench judge has issued an injunction, effectively pressing pause on Saskatchewan's new school pronoun policy.
-
Sask., N.L. try to pluck health care workers from each other
Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are attempting to pilfer each other's health-care workers.
-
'I expect more': Why some Indigenous people in Sask. want land acknowledgements to change
It has become common to hear a land acknowledgement at the beginning of any event or meeting. However, some people believe it is time to put the words into action.