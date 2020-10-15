KINGSTON -- A 53-year-old Kingston man is facing charges after Kingston Police allege he threatened to burn down his apartment due to an insect infestation.

Kingston Police received a call from a man unhappy with the conditions in a downtown apartment building on Tuesday.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, the man was apologetic and indicated he was simply venting due to ongoing issues he was having with his landlord.

Shortly after, police officers were contacted by a neighbour who indicated that the man had a can of gas delivered to his apartment.

Officers arrested the suspect and seized the gas can as evidence.

The 53-year-old man is charged with uttering threats to cause property damage.