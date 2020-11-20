Advertisement
Man treated for injuries after domestic assault in Pembroke: OPP
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 10:40AM EST
OTTAWA -- A 24-year-old woman is facing charges in connection to a domestic dispute at a Pembroke home.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call at a home on Elizabeth Street just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a 35-year-old man suffered non-threatening injuries after being assaulted with an edged weapon.
The woman is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of fentanyl and cocaine.
Police say the suspect remains in custody until a court appearance in Pembroke on Nov. 23.