OTTAWA -- A 24-year-old woman is facing charges in connection to a domestic dispute at a Pembroke home.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call at a home on Elizabeth Street just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 35-year-old man suffered non-threatening injuries after being assaulted with an edged weapon.

The woman is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of fentanyl and cocaine.

Police say the suspect remains in custody until a court appearance in Pembroke on Nov. 23.