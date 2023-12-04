Man taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after early morning assault in Mechanicsville

One man has been arrested and another is being treated with critical injuries following an early morning assault in Ottawa's Mechanicsville neighbourhood.

Ottawa Police said in a post to social media that officers were called at 4:20 a.m. on Monday to the 100 block of Forward Avenue, between Burnside Avenue and Emmerson Avenue in response to an assault.

Police said in the same post that the man was found with 'serious injuries' and taken to hospital.

In an update by Ottawa Paramedics, public information officer Marc-Antoine Deschamps told CTV News Ottawa that they received the call at 4:32 a.m. and found an adult male with critical injuries upon arrival. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a male suspect was located during the investigation and was arrested. Police did not provide further details on the suspect or the nature of the assault.

Roads were briefly closed in the area and have since re-opened.

The police's Central Investigations Section is continuing the investigation.