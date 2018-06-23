Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Byward Market stabbing
Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 6:04AM EDT
Ottawa Police say a 27-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed early Saturday morning.
Officers say they were called to an address on York St. near Byward Market Square just before 2:45 a.m.
There, police found the man with what they describe as "serious and life-threatening injuries."
Police say they have no suspects at this time. The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.