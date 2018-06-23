

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a 27-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed early Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called to an address on York St. near Byward Market Square just before 2:45 a.m.

There, police found the man with what they describe as "serious and life-threatening injuries."

Police say they have no suspects at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.