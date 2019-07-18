

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing incident outside the Shepherds of Good Hope.

Ottawa Police say the victim approached paramedics outside the building on King Edward Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, seeking treatment for injuries to his face.

Paramedics began treatment for the slash wound on his face, and transported him to hospital.

Police say the victim is not co-operating with investigators.

This is the second stabbing in two weeks in the area around the Shepherds of Good Hope.

On July 4, police said a man was stabbed on Murray Street. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.