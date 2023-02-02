Man killed in car-train collision near Gananoque, Ont.

A 75-year-old man was killed when a Via Rail train struck a car on Wednesday afternoon north of Gananoque, Ont.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Pykeview Drive in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township, OPP said.

Police said they aren't releasing the victim's name out of respect for his family's privacy.

In a statement, Via Rail said the crash involved train 67, which was en route to Toronto. The train had 135 passengers on board and was stopped until just after 10 p.m., about a six-hour delay, Via said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.