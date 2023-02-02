Man killed in car-train collision near Gananoque, Ont.
A 75-year-old man was killed when a Via Rail train struck a car on Wednesday afternoon north of Gananoque, Ont.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Pykeview Drive in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township, OPP said.
Police said they aren't releasing the victim's name out of respect for his family's privacy.
In a statement, Via Rail said the crash involved train 67, which was en route to Toronto. The train had 135 passengers on board and was stopped until just after 10 p.m., about a six-hour delay, Via said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
BREAKING | Liberals table bill delaying assisted dying expansion to March 2024
The federal government is seeking to delay the extension of assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder until March 17, 2024. Justice Minister David Lametti introduced a bill seeking the extension in the House of Commons on Thursday.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Six more weeks of winter? Here are the predictions of groundhogs across North America
Will we see six more weeks of winter, or an early spring? Here’s what some of the groundhogs (and one human) have predicted so far, from coast-to-coast.
China accuses Canada of 'politically manipulating' with Uyghur refugee vote
The Chinese government says a motion MPs passed Wednesday to provide asylum to persecuted Uyghurs amounts to political manipulation by Canada.
Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.
Organization regulating medical care in Manitoba apologizes for Indigenous-specific racism in health care
The organization regulating medical care and services in Manitoba is apologizing for racism directed towards Indigenous people when accessing health care in the province.
Australia is removing monarchy from its bank notes
Australia is removing the monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's new $5 bill will feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
The bizarre history of Groundhog Day
It's about as strange (and cute) as holidays get. So how did Groundhog Day go from a kooky local tradition to an annual celebration even those of us who don't worry about winter can find the fun in?
Atlantic
Warnings and statements issued ahead of bitter wind chill for maritimes
On the day that Shubenacadie Sam predicted six more weeks of winter, there are warnings and statements cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the Maritimes.
Utility board defies Nova Scotia government, allows 14 per cent power rate hike
Nova Scotia's utility regulator has defied the provincial government and approved an average 14 per cent increase in electricity rates over two years.
Shubenacadie Sam sees shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam has seen her shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.
Toronto
Ontario releases new health-care plan to make access 'faster' and 'easier'
Ontario has released a new 'connected' and 'convenient' health-care plan aimed at shortening wait times and localizing access to care across the province.
Coldest temperatures in years could come to Toronto as polar vortex descends on Ontario
A polar vortex is descending over Ontario this week and some of the coldest weather is still to come. Wind chills will also reach dangerous levels, increasing the risk of frostbite.
Montreal
Montreal opening 2 emergency shelters due to extreme cold
The next few nights are expected to be frigid in Montreal, with wind chill factors dropping to -30. In order to prevent anyone experiencing homelessness from ending up outdoors, the City of Montreal is announcing the opening of two emergency shelters.
Quebec's famed groundhog Fred la Marmotte has died; child stands in for Groundhog Day
The Quebec rodent who predicted whether spring would arrive early, Fred la Marmotte, died the day before Groundhog Day.
Northern Ontario
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Highway 11 closed in northern Ont. after multi-vehicle pile up
Highway 11 in northern Ontario is closed Thursday morning from Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake to Matheson after a collision involving several vehicles, police say.
Temiskaming Shores man facing criminal threat charge
A 59-year-old man form Temiskaming Shores is facing charges after allegedly threatening someone they know at a local business, police say.
London
Fatal crash in south London
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene on Bostwick Road around 7:20 p.m. and say there were five people injured in total and all five were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.
WATCH: Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie has predicted an early spring! The groundhog in South Bruce Peninsula didn't see his shadow at 8:07 a.m. on Thursday morning, meaning spring is on the way.
Last minute emergency department closure in Chesley
The Emergency Department at Chesley hospital will be closed Thursday, reopening Friday Feb. 3 at 7 a.m.
Winnipeg
Manitoba Merv predicts six more weeks of winter
It’s Groundhog Day, and Manitoba Merv is predicting six more weeks of winter
'Almost impossible to use': city councillor calls for better sidewalk snow clearing
A city councillor wants snow plows to do a better job of clearing Winnipeg's sidewalks next winter.
Kitchener
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day
Wiarton Willie made his prediction his spring prediction Thursday morning at 8:07 a.m. The groundhog did not see his shadow, meaning we could get an early spring.
Pickup truck used to break into a Guelph business, multiple tools stolen: Guelph police
Guelph police are investigating after they say a pickup truck was used to break into a west-end building Thursday morning.
$5M Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Kitchener
If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw ticket for Feb. 1 in Kitchener, you could be $5 million richer.
Calgary
Man in life-threatening condition after fire in southeast Calgary
Emergency crews say a man is in critical condition following a fire that broke out in southeast Calgary Thursday morning.
Connor Bedard shines at Calgary WHL game, leads Regina to shootout win
Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome was packed to the rafters with fans eager to take a look at Canadian phenom Connor Bedard and the 17-year-old did not fail to impress.
Alta. set to announce improvements to EMS response times
The Alberta government will unveil some of its planned improvements to the province's emergency medical services on Thursday, amid criticism that it's not doing enough to help with long response times and an ambulance shortage.
Saskatoon
Man accused in Saskatoon killing uses social media to 'terrorize' victim's family, mother says
A man accused of killing his girlfriend is sending harassing social media messages to her family over social media — even though he's in jail.
A brief history of Saskatchewan's attempts to possess an official groundhog
The annual spectacle of Groundhog Day is here. However, in Saskatchewan, the prophesying event is without its central figure, an official groundhog.
'It's nice to show another side of me': Retired Sask. hockey player turned actor ready for season two of sitcom
A former professional hockey player well-known for dropping the gloves is trying his hand at acting and will star in another season of the Canadian sitcom Shoresy.
Edmonton
'We are going to fix this': Alberta sends sheriffs downtown to help EPS amid mounting safety concerns
Police officers in downtown Edmonton will receive reinforcements from sheriffs later this month as part of a new provincial public safety initiative.
Frances Widdowson met by 700 protesters at University of Lethbridge; speech moves to Zoom
A large crowd of around 700 students, faculty members and Lethbridge residents came out on Wednesday to protest a planned speech by Frances Widdowson at the University of Lethbridge that didn't take place.
Sundquist out as Edmonton Chamber of Commerce CEO after year and eight months
Jeffrey Sundquist is no longer the president and CEO of Edmonton's chamber of commerce, the board of directors announced Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
'It's a big concern': Private delivery of public health care grows yet again in B.C.
B.C.'s Ministry of Health is continuing its multi-year trend of paying millions more dollars each year to private surgical centres for the delivery of public health care, CTV News has learned.
Volunteers clean up homeless camp outside Chilliwack, amid environmental worries
Volunteers have been scrambling to clean up toxic materials left behind at a homeless camp along a sensitive fish-bearing stream outside Chilliwack.
Regina
Paramedic logs reveal one patient died waiting to be admitted to a Regina hospital
Paramedic logs from 2022 are highlighting some of the pressures Regina EMS workers have been facing for months including one instance where a patient died following offload delays at the hospital, the documents indicate.
A brief history of Saskatchewan's attempts to possess an official groundhog
The annual spectacle of Groundhog Day is here. However, in Saskatchewan, the prophesying event is without its central figure, an official groundhog.
CFIB gives Sask. 'B' grade on its red tape report card
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has given Saskatchewan a “B” grade on its 13th annual red tape report card.