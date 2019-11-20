OTTAWA - A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was shot multiple times in Ottawa's west end. Ottawa Police were called to the shooting at a Movati Athletic Centre in the Meadowlands Mall around 6:30 Wednesday morning, that's in the 1300 block of Meadowlands near Merivale Road. Police have taped an area of the crime scene at the parking lot as they continue to investigate.

Police say there is no danger to the public and there are no arrests at this time. WItnesses are being questioned and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come.....