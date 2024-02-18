Man in critical condition after east-end shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital after being shot Saturday night.
Emergency responders were called to the area of St. Joseph and Orléans boulevards at around 9 p.m. on reports of gunshots.
Paramedics said one man was shot and is in critical condition. No other details about the victim were released.
Ottawa police have not yet responded to a request for information.
Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel for tricking him into making videos to ridicule him
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos alleged in a lawsuit filed Saturday in New York that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel deceived him into making videos on the Cameo app that were used to ridicule the disgraced lawmaker on the show.
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Canada holds 'workshops' for Indian officials on rule of law amid Trudeau, Modi spat
As experts urge Canada to ease the strain after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of helping kill a Canadian, Ottawa is turning to the world of slideshows and flow charts.
Ottawa late to respond to Emergencies Act commission findings
The Liberal government has missed a deadline to respond to the findings and recommendations of Justice Paul Rouleau, who headed a federal inquiry into the government's first and only use of the Emergencies Act in 2022.
Homeless N.L. man lives on $175 a month. Federal housing monitor says it’s not enough
People on government income support programs are increasingly ending up in tents or homeless encampments, community workers said as they applauded Canada’s housing advocate's recent call to boost minimum wages and social assistance rates.
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he conceived through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
Mountie hit by car during attempted traffic stop in Delta
A police officer was hit by a car during an attempted traffic stop in Delta Saturday morning, according to authorities.
