OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man in critical condition after east-end shooting

    Ottawa Paramedic, Ambulance
    Share

    Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital after being shot Saturday night.

    Emergency responders were called to the area of St. Joseph and Orléans boulevards at around 9 p.m. on reports of gunshots.

    Paramedics said one man was shot and is in critical condition. No other details about the victim were released.

    Ottawa police have not yet responded to a request for information.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation

    The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News