Man goes into cardiac arrest at Nepean Arena
Ottawa Paramedics ambulance
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 3:31AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 18, 2018 3:32AM EDT
A 56-year-old man is ln serious but stable condition in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at the Howard Darwin Arena.
Ottawa Paramedics were called to the arena on Merivale Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night after the man collapsed.
Paramedics say the staff responded quickly, initiating CPR and used a public access defibrillator on the patient.
The man regained his pulse and was breathing on his own by the time paramedics arrived.