

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 56-year-old man is ln serious but stable condition in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at the Howard Darwin Arena.

Ottawa Paramedics were called to the arena on Merivale Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night after the man collapsed.

Paramedics say the staff responded quickly, initiating CPR and used a public access defibrillator on the patient.

The man regained his pulse and was breathing on his own by the time paramedics arrived.