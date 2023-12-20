OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Ottawa hip-hop artist Markland Campbell

    Family, friends remember Markland Campbell

    Donald Musselman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of 42-year-old Markland Campbell.

    Campbell had just left work June 7, 2019, when his daughter had told him two men in the ByWard Market had assaulted her. He was unarmed and was shot while coming to her aid. He died several hours later in hospital.

    Campbell was a member of the hip-hop/reggae trio Half Size Giants and went by the name Jahiant Jahh. The group was formed more than 25 years ago and was fiercely anti-violence. When he was 16, the group led an anti-violence concert to protest the 1994 death of Nicholas Battersby, Ottawa's first drive-by shooting victim.

    Musselman was 18 at the time of his arrest.

    A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date. The minimum sentence for a conviction of second-degree murder is life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. 

    --With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Bahamas cruise diverted to New England and Canada

    Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting. The ship, scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, instead headed to New England and Canada 'due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.'

    Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News