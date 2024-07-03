Report shows rise in violent crimes in Ottawa

Violent crimes in Ottawa have increased by three per cent in 2023, according to Ottawa Police Service’s annual report.

The city's police service says the increase was driven by assaults, threats and robberies.

CTV public safety analyst and former OPP commissioner Chris Lewis told Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll Tuesday, though the rate of violent crimes has increased in our city, the capital continues to be safe, compared to other major cities, citing that Ottawa ranked 23rd in the list of cities with the highest crime index rates.

"It's significantly a good thing," he said.

Lewis adds that the increase in crime rates has significant effects not only on people, but on the community as a whole.

"Any increase in crime affects people," Lewis said.

Community issues, including addiction, mental health and poverty contribute to the rise in crime rates, not only in Ottawa, but across the country, he adds.

"We continue to make significant progress in addressing mental health calls, redirecting them from frontline intervention to specialized support channels," said Eric Stubbs in the annual report.

"We are proud of the progress we've made and the dedication of our officers in ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents."

According to the report, service requests for violent and non-violent crimes totaled 427,000 in 2023, which is a 15 per cent increase from 2022. Non-violent crimes, such as property-related offences including shoplifting and thefts from motor vehicles saw a rise of 12 per cent from last year.

Key findings of the report are available online.