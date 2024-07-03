OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, coming to Ottawa in September

    Melanie Chisholm, also known as Melanie C, of the Spice Girls performs at GM Place in Vancouver, B.C. Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. Melanie Chisholm, also known as Melanie C, of the Spice Girls performs at GM Place in Vancouver, B.C. Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007.
    Share

    Former Spice Girl turned DJ Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice, will be making her Ottawa debut this fall.

    The British DJ announced on social media site X that she will perform a set at the Bronson Centre on Sept. 13.

    Melanie C will do her first DJ tour across Canada this year, with dates scheduled in Toronto, Montreal, Kitchener and London in September.

    Ticket pre-sale go live on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST. Tickets are available at her website.

    As one of the five members of the Spice Girls, the British group remain the bestselling female group of all time, selling more than 85 million records, releasing three studio albums and 13 singles. They became famous for their hit songs "Say You’ll Be There," "Wannabe" and "2 Become 1," among many others.

    As a solo artist, Melanie C developed a formidable career with eight studio albums, including her latest self-titled album in 2021.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News