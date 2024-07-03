Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, coming to Ottawa in September

Former Spice Girl turned DJ Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice, will be making her Ottawa debut this fall.

The British DJ announced on social media site X that she will perform a set at the Bronson Centre on Sept. 13.

Melanie C will do her first DJ tour across Canada this year, with dates scheduled in Toronto, Montreal, Kitchener and London in September.

Ticket pre-sale go live on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST. Tickets are available at her website.

As one of the five members of the Spice Girls, the British group remain the bestselling female group of all time, selling more than 85 million records, releasing three studio albums and 13 singles. They became famous for their hit songs "Say You’ll Be There," "Wannabe" and "2 Become 1," among many others.

As a solo artist, Melanie C developed a formidable career with eight studio albums, including her latest self-titled album in 2021.