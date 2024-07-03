Ottawa landlord left with hefty bill after tenant trashes rental property
A landlord in Ottawa is facing thousands of dollars in repairs after his tenant left his only rental property damaged and disorderly.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The three-bedroom house in the city’s Elmvale Acres neighbourhood has been vacant for roughly a month, but piles of clothes, garbage and toys remain. Windows, walls, floors and doors have also been damaged.
"I don't think this is for me anymore," said Mike, the homeowner who asked us not to share his last name.
"I'm stressed out and my property is being degraded right in front of me. I think I want to get out of the rental business."
Mike is a private landlord who has been in the business for roughly six years.
He says his latest tenant, a single mother of five at the time, had a portion of her rent subsidized by the municipal and provincial governments.
Mike tells CTV News he was hesitant to rent his property to her, but given her situation, he felt the alternative of having her live in a motel did not seem reasonable.
"I checked with the case worker and said: 'Is this to keep a family out of a motel?' and she said 'yes, that’s exactly what this is like.' and I guess foolishly now I said 'okay, I'll give this family a chance.' I couldn't imagine living with five kids in a motel," he said.
“I gave them a chance. Thankfully, the rent was paid. I guess I'm on the lucky side that way."
Damaged left to a home one month after the tenant left the home. (Austin Lee/CTV News Ottawa)Mike got his first look at the state of the house when he was called in to repair a broken thermostat.
He got another look a short time later when he was tasked with replacing the washing machine. It was at that point that he asked them to leave. Two months later, the family was gone, leaving behind a hefty bill and a mountain of work.
"I'm not totally depressed because the rent was paid, and she's gone. But there's a significant amount of work to bring it back to reasonable living conditions," he said.
John Dickie is the chair of the Eastern Ontario Landlord Organization.
He tells CTV News this is a situation that is not all that uncommon.
"I have seen worse. There are worse situations that happen compared to this," said Dickie.
"Some people would call it the cost of doing business and it is that, but it's significant. In a case where it happens, it's a significant cost and certainly it discourages people from renting."
Piles of clothes, garbage and toys remain. Windows, walls, floors and doors have also been damaged. (Austin Lee/CTV News Ottawa)In a case like the one that Mike is currently facing, the landlord does have some options.
A landlord may submit a claim against the tenant at the Landlord and Tenant Board, but if the tenant is low-income and relying on social assistance, that’s not an option.
"In some situations, the City of Ottawa has what they call the landlord damage fund and in the right circumstances, with the right evidence, the landlord can claim a significant part of the cost of such remediation from that landlord damage fund," said Dickie.
"I don’t know if that fund would apply in this situation, but that is one of the tools that the city is making available to encourage landlords to rent to tenant who otherwise are maybe a little bit dubious in terms of risk to rent."
To make a claim like that, a landlord would need clear evidence proving the condition of the property prior to the tenant moving in.
Dickie says that would ideally come in the form of a video or a checklist signed off by the tenant prior to them moving in.
If a landlord has a premium home insurance policy, there may also be room to submit a claim under that plan.
Either way, Mike says the entire situation has soured his view of the business, and he says he’s likely done with it.
"I don't think I'm going to be hanging around the rental business. It's sort of turned me off," he said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is Greece's six-day work week an option in Canada? An expert weighs in
As some Canadian companies explore offering staff a four-day work week, experts are watching Greece's move closely and suggest it could work in Canada.
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
Hudson's Bay Co. to purchase U.S. department store Neiman Marcus: reports
Hudson's Bay Co. has reached a deal to buy luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, according to media reports.
Protesters clear UofT encampment ahead of 6 p.m. deadline: 'We are leaving on our terms'
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been occupying King's College Circle for more than 60 days have moved out ahead of a 6 p.m. deadline set by the court to vacate the encampment.
Canadian feels 'abandoned' in Mexico after WestJet strike
More than 1,100 WestJet flights and counting have been cancelled since last Thursday, when a strike by the airlines mechanics union grounded travel plans for more than 100,000 customers.
Trudeau focused on governing, fighting right-wing populism following byelection loss
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's been taking calls from different members of his Liberal caucus following the party's historic byelection loss in a downtown Toronto riding last week, but his focus remains on governing.
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
'I am running': Biden scrambles as pressure grows to abandon his campaign
U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to stay in the 2024 presidential race during a call with campaign staff on Wednesday and sought to reassure top Democrats on Capitol Hill that he is fit for reelection despite his shaky debate performance last week.
Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through southeast Caribbean
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton police investigating gold-for-gas scam that targets unsuspecting drivers
Police in Cape Breton are investigating reports of a scam involving a seemingly stranded motorist flagging down drivers and offering gold jewelry in exchange for money to pay for gas or repairs.
-
Category 5 Beryl: A record-setting and deadly hurricane
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has been off to a rare and dangerous start. Hurricane Beryl is the earliest Category 4 and Category 5 hurricane on record for the Atlantic, developing as a result of primed conditions that favour a very active hurricane season.
-
800 pounds of lobster stolen from N.B. wharf: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the theft of roughly 800 pounds (360 kilograms) of lobster from the Dipper Harbour Wharf over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Protesters clear UofT encampment ahead of 6 p.m. deadline: 'We are leaving on our terms'
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been occupying King's College Circle for more than 60 days have moved out ahead of a 6 p.m. deadline set by the court to vacate the encampment.
-
'You need to be a little more humane to people:' Stranded mom speaks out about WestJet travel ordeal
Mosetta Ferguson says she saved up for more than a year to take her first trip to Canada to visit her daughter, a trip she says was wonderful until her flight home was cancelled as a result of a strike involving WestJet mechanics that stranded thousands of people over the long weekend.
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by streetcar in Parkdale: paramedics
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a streetcar in Parkdale, Toronto paramedics say.
Montreal
-
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
-
Quebec realtors buying homes, selling at higher prices to make a quick profit
The number of disciplinary cases against Quebec realtors accused of "financially abusing" their clients is going up.
-
Drinking alcohol is now legal in Longueuil parks
As of today, alcoholic beverages can be enjoyed in Longueuil parks as long as they are accompanied by a meal.
Northern Ontario
-
Lawyers spar over what constitutes nuclear mine waste in Elliot Lake, Ont.
A federal court hearing Wednesday saw lawyers for Elliot Lake homeowners and the Attorney General of Canada argue over the definition of nuclear mine waste.
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
-
Sault man charged with assault after allegedly throwing hypodermic needle
A man has been charged with assault with a weapon following a confrontation between neighbours on Tuesday in the Sault.
Windsor
-
Fatal cyclist collision sparks renewed calls for safer infrastructure in Windsor
The recent death of a cyclist on Lauzon Road has renewed concerns about Windsor's cycling infrastructure.
-
Maidstone couple unearths 'rare find' in backyard
A Maidstone couple discovers an unexpected object while doing landscaping in their backyard.
-
Rescheduling Halloween? Kingsville calls for community input
A trick or a treat? The Town of Kingsville wants residents to weigh in on rescheduling Halloween.
London
-
Youth charged with murder in death near Clinton Ont.
Police in Huron County are overseeing a death investigation. Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.
-
World juniors players pre-trial proceedings continue in London
The sexual assault case involving five former Canadian World Junior hockey players was back in court as the trial date draws near. The pre-trial was dealt with this afternoon via zoom at the London courthouse, however a ban on publication was placed any issues discussed during the proceedings.
-
St. Thomas police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death. Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.
Kitchener
-
Victim's family worries Derrick Lawlor will kill again
Mark McCreadie’s family fears his admitted killer will harm someone else if he’s ever released from prison.
-
Marathon trial continues for former Kitchener neurologist accused of sexual assault
The trial of a former Kitchener, Ont. neurologist, accused of inappropriately touching dozens of his female patients, has reached another standstill. It’s now been almost three years since Jeffrey Sloka’s trial started.
-
Cargill and union reach settlement agreement as strike enters second month
Progress has been made in the ongoing strike at the Cargill meat processing plant in Guelph, Ont., as the union representing workers announced Tuesday they reached a new recommended memorandum of settlement with the company.
Barrie
-
Road closed after serious single vehicle crash in Tiny Township
Emergency crews are responding to a motor vehicle collision on Crossland Road and Townline in Tiny Township.
-
Criminal charges against 20-year Barrie police officer dropped
Barrie Police Sgt. Bruce Gardiner has been exonerated.
-
Criminal charges loom for duo involved in fentanyl and cocaine bust
Police from the Huronia West Detachment have arrested and charged two individuals with prohibited driving and drug-related offences.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba First Nation uncovers 187 anomalies at former residential school
A search of the grounds of a former residential school in northern Manitoba has uncovered 187 anomalies, according to First Nation leaders.
-
Arson at Winnipeg townhouse leaves one dead; one injured
An arson at a townhouse in Winnipeg last month has left one woman dead and a man with life-altering injuries.
-
Assiniboine Park officials warn public to be vigilant around coyotes after incident on zoo grounds
Assiniboine Park officials are reminding the public to be vigilant around coyotes, amid reports the canines have been getting a bit too comfortable interacting with the public.
Calgary
-
'It's a lot to digest': Calgary man wins $66M on Lotto 6-49 draw
A Calgary man is $66 million richer after claiming a Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
-
WestJet says operations 'stabilized' after long weekend strike
WestJet says its operations have 'stabilized' after a strike by its mechanics over the long weekend upended plans for thousands of Canadians.
-
Calgary remains in 'recovery mode'; outdoor water restrictions still in place
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says while indoor water use has returned to normal, city officials aren't yet ready to lift outdoor restrictions.
Edmonton
-
St. Albert man asked 15-year-old girls to have sex with him, punched 14-year-old boy: RCMP
The RCMP are searching for a man they say asked two 15-year-old girls if they wanted to have sex with him and punched a 14-year-boy last Wednesday.
-
Federal funding 'will help' Alberta communities that lost jobs in shift away from coal
Ottawa on Wednesday pledged more than $39 million through two federal initiatives to help Alberta communities shift from using coal as an economic driver to other industries.
-
Some parents turning to 'dumb phones' for their kids
Some local parents are resisting the pressure to give their kids smartphones and encouraging others to do the same for the health and social benefits.
Regina
-
Sunwing Airlines seeking to overturn Regina couple's $800 compensation decision
A Regina couple who were paid $800 in compensation from Sunwing Airlines are now being taken back to court as the airline seeks to overturn the decision.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Regina homicide suspect
Regina police have identified 29-year-old Skylar Ochuschayoo as a suspect in the city's third homicide of the year.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings in place for much of Sask.
Severe thunderstorm watches and warning are in place for much of central and southeastern Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Mother of Saskatoon homicide victim says court process is ‘very painful’
The mother of a Saskatoon homicide victim says getting justice in her daughter’s killing has been painful.
-
Traffic restricted on Circle Drive East following school bus crash
Traffic restrictions are in place for Northbound traffic exiting from Highway 16 onto Circle Drive East due to a single-vehicle collision involving a school bus.
-
Dumont Lodge opens at Batoche to connect Sask. elders and youth
A new facility at the Batoche festival grounds is set to preserve the Métis way of life for generations to come.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver club's licence suspended for 'egregious' over-capacity NYE event
A Vancouver nightclub has had its liquor licence suspended for seven days due to an "egregious' and "intentional" instance of exceeding capacity limits last New Year's Eve, a decision from the provincial regulator says.
-
No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes recorded off Vancouver Island
Five earthquakes were recorded in quick succession off the British Columbia coast on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Wendy's restaurant on Vancouver Island
Three years after a man was gunned down outside a fast-food restaurant on Vancouver Island, a 42-year-old suspect has been charged with murder.
Vancouver Island
-
No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes recorded off Vancouver Island
Five earthquakes were recorded in quick succession off the British Columbia coast on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Wendy's restaurant on Vancouver Island
Three years after a man was gunned down outside a fast-food restaurant on Vancouver Island, a 42-year-old suspect has been charged with murder.
-
B.C.'s online portal to combat 'bad faith' evictions will go live this month
The B.C. government says a new online portal launching this month will combat bad-faith evictions made by landlords who falsely claim to be putting a property to "personal use," only to increase rent on the unit.
Kelowna
-
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior
A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.