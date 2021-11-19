OTTAWA -- A South Stormont man is accused of killing an animal and assaulting a paramedic following a house fire this week.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a residence on McPhail Road in South Stormont Township just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire; however, the home sustained extensive damage.

Ontario Provincial Police say the lone occupant of the home was not hurt, but an animal was found dead at the property.

"Further investigation revealed that the accused had assaulted a paramedic while assisting the accused," said police in a statement on Friday.

Kevin Dockery, 53, of South Stormont faces charges of arson, assault and killing or injuring animals under the Criminal Code.

The accused was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on Friday.