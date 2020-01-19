OTTAWA -- A 44-year-old man is dead after his snowmobile crashed into a tree near Algonquin Park on Saturday.

Killaloe OPP officers responded to the crash on a trail in the township of South Algonquin.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person on the vehicle.

Police say it appears the snowmobile was travelling westbound on the trail when it struck a tree.

The victim has been identified as Brandon Corley, 44, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, just south of Peterborough.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision.