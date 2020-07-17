OTTAWA -- A 41-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after Ottawa Police say a taxi driver was stabbed in an "unprovoked attack" this spring.

The incident happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. on May 27 in the 400 block of McLeod Street.

At the time, police said the suspect was seen in the area carrying a large TV.

On Friday, police announced Mohamed Isaaq has been charged with assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, fraudulently obtaining transportation and failure to comply with recognizance.