Man charged in large guns, drug bust in Sandy Hill

The Ottawa Police Service has charged a man in connection with a seizure of drugs and firearms in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood last week.

Police say in a statement on Tuesday that an investigation into the 29-year-old suspect began in the fall of 2023 after he was suspected of trafficking illicit drugs in the city of Ottawa.

A search warrant was executed at a residence on March 28 in the 100 block of Mann Avenue, just east of King Edward Avenue.

Along with a loaded 9mm pistol and crack cocaine, police seized an extended magazine, an unspecified "large" quantity of Canadian currency and other items "associated with the trafficking of illegal substances."

A 29-year-old of Ottawa has been charged with several counts under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) with multiple firearms offences, possession of property and proceeds of crime.

The suspect remains in custody. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Community members can report suspected drug activity in their neighbourhood with an online reporting tool. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.