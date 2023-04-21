Man charged in double homicide in eastern Ontario town

A 22-year-old Ontario man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection to a double homicide in the small eastern Ontario town of Chute-à-Blondeau, just east of Hawkesbury, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Sûreté du Québec, which was investigating a serious assault in Les Cèdres, Quebec, contacted them about a possible crime scene in Ontario.

Officers went to a home in Chute-à-Blondeau where they found two people dead.

On Friday, police announced Gavid Chisholm, 22, of Chute-à-Blondeau has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The names of the victims have not been released, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted.

Police say there is no risk to public safety, but there is still a heavy police presence in the Chute-à-Blondeau area.

Ontario Provincial Police say the investigation into the double-homicide is a joint investigation between the Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit and the Sûreté du Québec, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Police said on Thursday the suspect was arrested in Les Cèdres, Que.. where police were investigating an incident believed to be connected to the deaths.

Witnesses said they saw a suspicious person get into the back of a truck, SQ said in a news release.

A few minutes later, police were called about an assault on the driver of the truck on the highway, they said.

Police arrived and arrested the man. Officers used a Taser during the arrest.

Sûreté du Québec said he was also involved in a hit-and-run a few minutes before he attacked the truck driver.