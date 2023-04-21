Man charged in double homicide in eastern Ontario town

OPP investigating a double homicide at a home on Front Road in Chute-à-Blondeau, east of Hawkesbury, Ont., on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa) OPP investigating a double homicide at a home on Front Road in Chute-à-Blondeau, east of Hawkesbury, Ont., on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina