OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 23-year-old man is facing a variety of firearms charges after an alleged overnight robbery in Sandy Hill.

Police allege three men assaulted a man who had recently withdrawn money from an ATM in the area of Laurier Avenue East and King Edward Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

One of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the victim's head while the other two took the money.

A suspect was arrested nearby, police said, and an air pistol was seized.

Lucky Brushon Okech, 23, is facing charges that include pointing a firearm, armed robbery, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the robbery unit or Crime Stoppers.