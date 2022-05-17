Man breaks leg in fall down embankment on Walkley Road
The Ottawa Fire Service says a rope crew helped rescue a man who fell down a steep drop near Walkley Road Tuesday evening.
OFS said the man fell about 2.5 metres straight down an embankment off Walkley between the Airport Parkway and Anand Private.
The rope rescue team and Ottawa paramedics arrived and helped lift the man up to street level at around 7:45 p.m.
Ottawa paramedics say the man in his 30s had a broken leg and was taken to the hospital.
