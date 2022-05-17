Man breaks leg in fall down embankment on Walkley Road

An Ottawa Fire Service rope rescue team helped Ottawa paramedics lift a man up from an eight-foot drop down an embankment near Walkley Road. May 17, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter) An Ottawa Fire Service rope rescue team helped Ottawa paramedics lift a man up from an eight-foot drop down an embankment near Walkley Road. May 17, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina