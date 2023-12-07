OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man allegedly threatens OC Transpo passenger with knife at Tunney's Pasture station

    Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly threatened an OC Transpo passenger. (OPS/Handout) Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly threatened an OC Transpo passenger. (OPS/Handout)

    The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly threatened an OC Transpo passenger with a knife at Tunney's Pasture station early Thursday morning.

    In a statement, OPS say the man entered the transit shelter in the 1600 block of Scott Street at about 12:40 a.m. He allegedly brandished a knife and made threats to another passenger.

    The suspect then left the area. The victim did not sustain and physical injuries.

    The man is being described as white, about 40-years-old, 5' 6 with reddish brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black varsity jacket with a black hoodie underneath, sunglasses, dark jeans, black converse shoes and a black baseball cap.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

