Man allegedly threatens OC Transpo passenger with knife at Tunney's Pasture station

The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly threatened an OC Transpo passenger with a knife at Tunney's Pasture station early Thursday morning.

In a statement, OPS say the man entered the transit shelter in the 1600 block of Scott Street at about 12:40 a.m. He allegedly brandished a knife and made threats to another passenger.

The suspect then left the area. The victim did not sustain and physical injuries.

The man is being described as white, about 40-years-old, 5' 6 with reddish brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black varsity jacket with a black hoodie underneath, sunglasses, dark jeans, black converse shoes and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.