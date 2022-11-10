Man accused of robbing Ottawa store three times charged

Ottawa police have charged a man they claim robbed the same store three times in about a week.

Police say the man robbed a store on Merivale Road near Shillington Avenue on Oct. 30, then again this past Sunday and Tuesday.

Each time, he entered covering his face with a hooded sweater and demanded cigarettes, cash and lottery tickets, police said. In one of the incidents he brandished a knife.

He fled on foot with the stolen items, according to police.

On Wednesday, police said Shayne Staples-Cavanagh, 26, of Ottawa, has been charged with several offences relating to the robberies.