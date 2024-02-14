Man, 68, killed in head-on crash in Chelsea, Que.

A Gatineau man was killed after a head-on car crash in Chelsea, Que. early Wednesday morning.

MRC des Collines police said in a news release that the collision occurred at around 6:40 a.m. on Highway 105 in the Alonzo Bridge area.

Police say a 68-year-old Gatineau man was travelling southbound when he suddenly changed lanes and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The man was killed in the collision and a 53-year-old Gatineau woman sustained minor injuries.

Investigators remain on scene to determine the cause of the collision.

Police say the cause of the collision is not clear at this time, but several hypotheses are being considered, including a medical problem.

The police department is seeking witnesses who were traveling southbound at the same time as the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Alexandre Tessier at (819) 459-2422, ext. 4207.

The crash site is located about 10 kilometres north of Ottawa.