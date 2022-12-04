Mainly cloudy Sunday with a few flurries mixed in

Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in

After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, watches Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, as Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi look on before a meeting in Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

  • 'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."

  • Man dies in burning vehicle after collision in Montreal

    A driver who stopped his vehicle at a red light met an horrific end Sunday around 12:50 a.m. in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles borough. The driver was travelling eastbound on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard when he stopped at the intersection of 6th Avenue. He was then hit head-on by another vehicle travelling in the same direction.

