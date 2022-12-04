Mainly cloudy Sunday with a few flurries mixed in

After a windy Saturday, Sunday’s weather is looking a little calmer and a little cooler.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 1 C with a small chance of flurries in the morning. It’ll be mainly cloudy through the day.

Expect the clouds to stick around overnight as the temperature drops to a low of -3 C.

Monday’s outlook is warmer than average. The forecast includes a partly sunny sky with a high of 5 C.

Tuesday could see a mix of rain or snow and a high of 4 C. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a chance of showers and a high of 5 C.