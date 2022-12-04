Mainly cloudy Sunday with a few flurries mixed in
After a windy Saturday, Sunday’s weather is looking a little calmer and a little cooler.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 1 C with a small chance of flurries in the morning. It’ll be mainly cloudy through the day.
Expect the clouds to stick around overnight as the temperature drops to a low of -3 C.
Monday’s outlook is warmer than average. The forecast includes a partly sunny sky with a high of 5 C.
Tuesday could see a mix of rain or snow and a high of 4 C. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a chance of showers and a high of 5 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Eight unique places to stay near Ottawa this winter
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Stittsville family creates Elf Christmas lights display
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
Alberta premier says changes coming to sovereignty bill
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is crafting changes to be debated next week to reverse the part of a bill that gives her cabinet unfettered power to rewrite laws behind closed doors without legislature approval.
Russia rejects US$60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.
No evidence slain B.C. RCMP officer or colleagues committed offence, watchdog says
None of the officers who responded to the altercation that led to the death of Const. Shaelyn Yang committed an offence, according to B.C.'s police watchdog.
FedEx driver is arrested in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who went missing outside her home this week, police say
A driver working for FedEx was arrested and charged Friday in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who had disappeared from her home's driveway in Texas earlier this week, police said.
Review of how CRA audits Muslim charities ‘inherently flawed,’ groups say in open letter to PM
Dozens of Muslim philanthropic groups are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure that the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman office can access all the information it needs to conduct a systemic review of how the Canada Revenue Agency treats and audits Muslim-led charities.
Three key talking points as Canada now looks ahead to 2026 World Cup
It was a monumental occasion when Canada stepped onto soccer’s biggest stage in Qatar, and while its World Cup campaign ended miserably, there is still hope moving forward. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the three talking points ahead of the next World Cup in 2026.
'Left in the dark': Government delays place financial pressure on Afghan refugees, say advocates
Refugee advocates are raising concerns that Afghan refugees granted asylum in Canada are being burdened by escalating costs stemming from the government’s delay in processing their claims.
Atlantic
Christmas Daddies raises over $600,000
The 59th annual Christmas Daddies telethon continued its Maritimes tradition Saturday. This year, the telethon has so far raised more than $608,000.
'We have to have a plan': New and old searchers on P.E.I. take part in major mock operation
Prince Edward Island’s Ground Search and Rescue tested out some new equipment and learned new search management roles in a major mock operation Saturday.
Homicide investigation underway in death Elsipogtog First Nation man: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide on the Elsipogtog First Nation.
Toronto
Body of missing construction worker recovered after industrial accident in Mississauga
The body of a man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade hits the streets Saturday. These roads will be closed
The Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade kicks off at 10 a.m., the Toronto Police Service (TPS) says many of the streets along the parade route will be closed until noon on Saturday.
Ontario millennials need to save for over 20 years for down payment on a home: report
A new report shows house prices need to drop by more than $500,000 for millennials to be able to afford a home in Ontario.
Montreal
Coalition filing complaints after driving while Black incident in Laval
The racial justice group, The Red Coalition, is planning to file a complaint against the Laval police chief after they say a man was racially profiled in September.
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
Man dies in burning vehicle after collision in Montreal
A driver who stopped his vehicle at a red light met an horrific end Sunday around 12:50 a.m. in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles borough. The driver was travelling eastbound on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard when he stopped at the intersection of 6th Avenue. He was then hit head-on by another vehicle travelling in the same direction.
Northern Ontario
New veterinarian a boost for animal care in the North Bay area
A veterinarian clinic in Callander, just outside of North Bay, is welcoming a new doctor to its team.
Canadians can write to Santa in the language of their choice, Canada Post says, after some express confusion
After some people expressed confusion online over what languages Canada Post will accept from Canadians writing to Santa this holiday season, the corporation says it accepts letters in any language.
Fat biking grows in popularity in Sault Ste. Marie
You've probably heard of fat biking by now -- those bikes with four-inch wheels that can handle nearly all conditions, most notably the snow.
London
Wind storm knocks out power lines, traffic lights and branches in London, Ont.
A strong wind storm caused by a fast-moving cold front resulted in power disruptions in London Saturday morning. The gusts took down power lines in multiple locations, including an alarming incident in a city park off Darlene Crescent, where a dangling power line made contact several times causing fiery explosions, cracking and arching of other lines.
Alleged drunk driver flees scene of crash: London police
A man from St. Thomas, Ont. is facing several charges after he allegedly crashed his car into a streetlight while intoxicated and then fled the scene, London police said. The damages are approximated at $7,000.
Sarnia police issue warning after two fatal overdoses occur within minutes of each other
Sarnia, Ont. police are warning the public about the dangers of using alone after officers responded to two fatal fentanyl overdoses within five minutes of each other on Saturday.
Winnipeg
Pedestrian killed in early morning collision: WPS
A man is dead following an early morning crash in the Polo Park area.
'A really interesting experience': Hundreds of new Canadians attend their first hockey game
Hundreds of newcomers got to witness a favourite Canadian pastime on Saturday.
'We want to keep his memory alive': Winnipeg family raises $20K for HSC Children's Hospital
A Manitoba family is honouring the memory of their son with a large donation to the Manitoba Children's Hospital Foundation.
Kitchener
'We want hands off the Greenbelt': Protestors in Cambridge rally against Bill 23
Protesters in Cambridge joined others across the province Saturday in an effort to push back against provisions in Ontario’s new housing plan which will remove sections of protected land from the Greenbelt to build homes.
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
Woman seriously injured in workplace incident in Cambridge
A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a workplace incident in Cambridge Thursday night.
Calgary
Bring back masks? Concern grows as children's hospital increasingly overwhelmed
Concern about surrounding Alberta's overwhelmed healthcare system grew Saturday after an announcement by AHS that health-care workers are being diverted to accommodate swelling admissions at Alberta Children's Hospital.
Parachutes For Pets vaccine clinic helps low-income families ahead of holidays
The average vet bill can cost anywhere from a few hundred all the way up to thousands of dollars, which is why Parachutes For Pets helped 50 low income families cover the hefty burden.
International para athletes flocking to cutting-edge accessible program in Cochrane
It's only a few months old, but a para snow program in Cochrane is already gaining international attention.
Saskatoon
Woman charged with second-degree murder in 'suspicious' death of Saskatoon man
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged a 20-year-old woman with second degree murder after the body of a man was found in a home on 7th Street East.
U of S researchers uncover method to boost nutrient of major Sask. crop
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have found a way to make red lentils more nutritious, and greener to process.
Court grants class action status for lawsuit against Sask. school for the deaf
A Court of King’s Bench judge has certified a class action lawsuit alleging historic abuse at the Saskatchewan School for the Deaf.
Edmonton
McDavid, Draisaitl's four-point performances lead Oilers past Canadiens 5-3
Connor McDavid recorded two goals and two assists, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Saturday.
Krampus Walk celebrates European Christmas tradition
A scary sight in Old Strathcona on Saturday night as the Krampus Walk (or Krampus Lauf) descended on Whyte Avenue searching for naughty children.
Downtown businesses welcome the holiday and Christmas shoppers
The lights are on after the Downtown Holiday Light Up on Rice Howard Way.
Vancouver
Wall of human hair built in downtown Vancouver in solidarity with Iranian protesters
Hundreds gathered just outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Saturday to show support for the ongoing anti-government movement in Iran.
1 arrested, 2 in hospital after violent assault in Langley
A violent scene unfolded inside a Langley apartment complex Friday night, sending two people hospital and leaving some who live there shocked and shaken.
Regina
'It's going to be tough:' Local businesses shutting their doors
Three local businesses in Regina announced they are closing their doors for good.
'I hope I was able to do it some justice': Artist works to perfect style in portraying Sask. prairies
The Saskatchewan Legislative Building was host to an art show, portraying life on the prairies.
Agribition highlighting changing producer economy with advancements in ag-tech
Agribition highlighted advancements in agriculture-technologies this week, showing producers how new tech can save them money, time and limit hard labour.