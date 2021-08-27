OTTAWA -- An earthquake rattled western Quebec on Friday.

Earthquakes Canada reports a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck the Maniwaki, Que. region at 11:49 a.m. The epicentre of the quake was located 40 km northwest of Maniwaki, and 94 km northeast of Pembroke.

In a statement, Earthquakes Canada says the quake was felt in the Maniwaki region.

"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected."

Maniwaki is located 135 km north of Ottawa.

On March 14, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck the Kemptville area. There were no reports of damage.

On January 25, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck the Shawville, Que. Area. The quake was felt in Shawville, Ladysmith and Otter Lake.