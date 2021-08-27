Advertisement
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits western Quebec
Share:
OTTAWA -- An earthquake rattled western Quebec on Friday.
Earthquakes Canada reports a magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck the Maniwaki, Que. region at 11:49 a.m. The epicentre of the quake was located 40 km west-northwest of Maniwaki, and 94 km northeast of Pembroke.
In a statement, Earthquakes Canada says the quake was felt in the Maniwaki region.
The initial reading was magnitude 4.0 but Earthquakes Canada later said it was a magnitude 3.8 quake.
"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected."
Maniwaki is located 135 km north of Ottawa.
On March 14, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck the Kemptville area. There were no reports of damage.
On January 25, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck the Shawville, Que. Area. The quake was felt in Shawville, Ladysmith and Otter Lake.