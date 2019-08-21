

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa residents will find out Friday afternoon when the highly-anticipated LRT will be ready for riders.

The city announced in a news release on Wednesday that a briefing would take place at 2:30 p.m. Friday with Mayor Jim Watson, city council and local politicians from all levels of government about “trial running, revenue service availability and the opening of the Confederation Line.”

The $2 billion project is over-budget and has missed several key deadlines—the latest on Aug. 16 when RTG was to have handed over the keys to the city but didn’t.