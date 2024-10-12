OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Lower than normal temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday

    Ottawa cloudy day
    Share

    Lower than normal temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 10 C and a mix of sun and clouds, clearing late this morning. Tonight, the capital will have clear skies and a low of 1 C.

    It’s going to be mainly sunny on Sunday with a high of 11 C. A low of 3 C, cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for the night.

    Thanksgiving is going to be cold in Ottawa. A high of 6 C and showers are in the forecast for Monday. A low of 2 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are expected for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 13 C and a low of 4 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News