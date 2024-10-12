Lower than normal temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday

Lower than normal temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 10 C and a mix of sun and clouds, clearing late this morning. Tonight, the capital will have clear skies and a low of 1 C.

It’s going to be mainly sunny on Sunday with a high of 11 C. A low of 3 C, cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for the night.

Thanksgiving is going to be cold in Ottawa. A high of 6 C and showers are in the forecast for Monday. A low of 2 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are expected for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 13 C and a low of 4 C.